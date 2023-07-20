LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) closed at $9.11 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $9.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605780 shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LFST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Mullins Kevin Michael sold 135,400 shares for $8.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,173,918 led to the insider holds 5,030,616 shares of the business.

Mullins Kevin Michael sold 150,000 shares of LFST for $1,308,000 on Jul 05. The Chief Development Officer now owns 5,166,016 shares after completing the transaction at $8.72 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Mullins Kevin Michael, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 54,600 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 491,400 and left with 5,316,016 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFST now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 3.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LFST traded on average about 765.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 813.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 360.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.91M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.47M with a Short Ratio of 9.47M, compared to 7.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $255.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.66M to a low estimate of $254M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $209.53M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.51M, an increase of 14.50% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.54M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.