Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $28.87 in the prior trading day, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) closed at $27.97, down -3.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2545964 shares were traded. LTHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTHM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.03B and an Enterprise Value of 5.08B. As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.92.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LTHM is 1.83, which has changed by 2,071.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.92M with a Short Ratio of 24.92M, compared to 26.74M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.87% and a Short% of Float of 19.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $251.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.4M to a low estimate of $238.4M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $218.7M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.31M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $813.2M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.