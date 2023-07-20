LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Records 0.51% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) was $91.25 for the day, up 0.51% from the previous closing price of $90.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2892579 shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LYB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when CHASE ANTHONY R sold 1 shares for $91.36 per share. The transaction valued at 91 led to the insider holds 5,891 shares of the business.

Kaplan Jeffrey A sold 10,000 shares of LYB for $989,901 on Feb 07. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 47,600 shares after completing the transaction at $98.99 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, Sharma Anup, who serves as the SVP, Global Business Services of the company, sold 1,713 shares for $84.91 each. As a result, the insider received 145,454 and left with 8,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYB now has a Market Capitalization of 29.68B and an Enterprise Value of 40.77B. As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.82.

Shares Statistics:

LYB traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 7.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.76, LYB has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.66 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $5.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.06 and $8.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.18. EPS for the following year is $10.72, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.48 and $8.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.38B to a low estimate of $8.06B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s year-ago sales were $14.84B, an estimated decrease of -25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.57B, a decrease of -15.50% over than the figure of -$25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.52B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.45B, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.11B and the low estimate is $32.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.