Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Records 1.19 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.4800 High

After finishing at $1.38 in the prior trading day, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) closed at $1.42, up 2.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192433 shares were traded. MKFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MKFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Zipori Assaf bought 50,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 51,420 led to the insider holds 368,996 shares of the business.

Terem Shai bought 100,000 shares of MKFG for $97,350 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,234,842 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Schwartz Mark Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 29,100 and left with 1,023,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKFG now has a Market Capitalization of 278.80M and an Enterprise Value of 174.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKFG has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2426.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 989.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 697.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 195.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.25M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKFG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 6.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $25.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.57M to a low estimate of $24.14M. As of the current estimate, Markforged Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $24.23M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.29M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.77M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.96M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.34M and the low estimate is $115.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.