Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock clocked out at $13.02, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $13.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2621425 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on July 18, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22B and an Enterprise Value of 12.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -162.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLCO traded 2.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 441.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.74M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.44M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $906.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $969.03M to a low estimate of $804.14M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $296.11M, an estimated increase of 206.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $997.63M, an increase of 237.10% over than the figure of $206.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $860.87M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 186.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.