MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) was $1225.75 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $1208.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+17.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557741 shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1,232.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1,210.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MELI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1350 from $1680 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares for $1250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 187,500 led to the insider holds 200 shares of the business.

de la Serna Juan Martin sold 150 shares of MELI for $189,750 on Mar 07. The Executive VP Corporate Affairs now owns 350 shares after completing the transaction at $1265.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Calemzuk Emiliano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150 shares for $1256.00 each. As a result, the insider received 188,400 and left with 115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MELI now has a Market Capitalization of 61.54B and an Enterprise Value of 63.85B. As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $1365.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $694.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1,228.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1,097.08.

Shares Statistics:

MELI traded an average of 477.34K shares per day over the past three months and 645.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.36M. Insiders hold about 7.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 956.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 934.03k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $3.96, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.02, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $4.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.73 and $12.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.55. EPS for the following year is $24.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $31.21 and $11.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.43B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, MercadoLibre Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.45B, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.09B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.54B, up 28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.89B and the low estimate is $14.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.