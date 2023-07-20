Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Stocks Hit Low of $0.2063 Before Closing at $0.22

In the latest session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) closed at $0.22 up 4.43% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0093 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542312 shares were traded. METX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2063.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, METX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.30M and an Enterprise Value of 6.09M. As of this moment, Meten’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, METX has reached a high of $1.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2362.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, METX has traded an average of 713.02K shares per day and 803.55k over the past ten days. A total of 24.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.18M. Insiders hold about 16.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for METX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 471.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 542.41k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $74.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.3M and the low estimate is $74.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.