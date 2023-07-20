monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) was $182.26 for the day, down -2.39% from the previous closing price of $186.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902516 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.95.

Our analysis of MNDY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNDY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.80B and an Enterprise Value of 7.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -105.50.

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $188.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.99.

MNDY traded an average of 927.83K shares per day over the past three months and 647.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 22.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 14.42%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $0.27.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.71M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $123.72M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.36M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.38M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $519.03M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $935.1M and the low estimate is $859.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.