Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $54.97

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) closed the day trading at $54.97 down -2.66% from the previous closing price of $56.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559768 shares were traded. MORF stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MORF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.30 and its Current Ratio is at 32.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Tipirneni Praveen P. sold 3,597 shares for $57.04 per share. The transaction valued at 205,178 led to the insider holds 13,936 shares of the business.

Tipirneni Praveen P. sold 840 shares of MORF for $52,929 on Jun 12. The President and CEO now owns 13,936 shares after completing the transaction at $63.01 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, DeVaul William, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 7,756 shares for $60.05 each. As a result, the insider received 465,742 and left with 13,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MORF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.52B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORF has reached a high of $63.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MORF traded about 624.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MORF traded about 343.93k shares per day. A total of 40.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.57M. Insiders hold about 18.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MORF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.11 and -$3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.07 and -$4.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MORF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.81M, down -94.30% from the average estimate.