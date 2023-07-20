Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) was $22.42 for the day, up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $22.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543687 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MYGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 8,638 shares for $23.01 per share. The transaction valued at 198,760 led to the insider holds 40,493 shares of the business.

Lambert Nicole sold 6,433 shares of MYGN for $151,047 on Mar 27. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 240,506 shares after completing the transaction at $23.48 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Riggsbee Richard Bryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $22.55 each. As a result, the insider received 338,253 and left with 337,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.83B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39.

Shares Statistics:

MYGN traded an average of 532.19K shares per day over the past three months and 450.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.74M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MYGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 4.22M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.94M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.3M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.39M, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.4M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $809.3M and the low estimate is $784.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.