National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) closed at $0.33 in the last session, down -3.33% from day before closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0115 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925651 shares were traded. NCMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3573 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3332.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $0.25 from $0.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 when Felenstein Scott D sold 398 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 134 led to the insider holds 220,757 shares of the business.

Lesinski Thomas F. sold 24,329 shares of NCMI for $5,382 on Feb 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 331,113 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Felenstein Scott D, who serves as the President – Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 7,911 shares for $0.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,750 and left with 220,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCMI now has a Market Capitalization of 58.03M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3280.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCMI traded on average about 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 902.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.65M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 8.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NCMI is 0.12, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 33.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 16.11.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.66M to a low estimate of $63.66M. As of the current estimate, National CineMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.3M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of -$5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $235.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.2M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268M and the low estimate is $268M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.