Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Stock Price Peaks at $24.68 During Trading

The closing price of Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) was $23.16 for the day, down -5.89% from the previous closing price of $24.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557596 shares were traded. NVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when McCormick Shawn bought 7,500 shares for $22.88 per share. The transaction valued at 171,633 led to the insider holds 26,866 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 829.53M and an Enterprise Value of 683.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $53.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.65.

Shares Statistics:

NVRO traded an average of 624.08K shares per day over the past three months and 473.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.2M to a low estimate of $106.07M. As of the current estimate, Nevro Corp.’s year-ago sales were $104.21M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.25M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $423.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $437.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $406.37M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $516.87M and the low estimate is $456.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.