Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Stock Price Peaks at $52.05 During Trading

The closing price of Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) was $51.00 for the day, down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $51.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1957454 shares were traded. NE stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Denton Blake sold 15,719 shares for $40.45 per share. The transaction valued at 635,834 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kawaja Joey M sold 15,723 shares of NE for $633,794 on Jun 07. The SVP, Operations now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $40.31 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Campbell Laura D., who serves as the VP, CAO and Controller of the company, sold 5,591 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 223,808 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.07B and an Enterprise Value of 7.40B. As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $52.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.53.

Shares Statistics:

NE traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 5.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, NE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $9 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $618M to a low estimate of $565M. As of the current estimate, Noble Corporation Plc’s year-ago sales were $275M, an estimated increase of 118.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $643.12M, an increase of 120.60% over than the figure of $118.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $662M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $633.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 74.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.