NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock Closes up 0.22% on Wednesday Trading

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed the day trading at $4.61 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $4.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771182 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5557.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 40.80 and its Current Ratio is at 40.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when GARRETT DIANE R sold 14,950 shares for $5.58 per share. The transaction valued at 83,421 led to the insider holds 22,757 shares of the business.

Dowdall Sharon sold 39,799 shares of NG for $255,112 on Apr 13. The Director now owns 45,519 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,479 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider received 78,243 and left with 41,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5103.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NG traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NG traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 334.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.72M. Insiders hold about 26.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.43% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 9.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.