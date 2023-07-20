Nucor Corporation (NUE) expected to report EPS of $5.53 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) closed at $167.12 down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $171.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084964 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nucor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares for $177.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,300 led to the insider holds 172,629 shares of the business.

QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares of NUE for $349,217 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,138 shares after completing the transaction at $177.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUE now has a Market Capitalization of 41.98B and an Enterprise Value of 44.04B. As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $182.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUE has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 253.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.72M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 5.98M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NUE is 2.04, from 2.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 6.95% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.73 and a low estimate of $5.33, while EPS last year was $9.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.66, with high estimates of $5.53 and low estimates of $3.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.42 and $16.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.87. EPS for the following year is $11.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.49B to a low estimate of $8.8B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.79B, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.29B, a decrease of -11.60% over than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.12B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.51B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.67B and the low estimate is $29.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.