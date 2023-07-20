Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at $15.12 in the last session, up 1.82% from day before closing price of $14.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5789780 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Hendricks William Andrew JR sold 200,000 shares for $14.84 per share. The transaction valued at 2,968,000 led to the insider holds 1,886,874 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 5,904 shares of PTEN for $88,324 on Jul 18. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 396,727 shares after completing the transaction at $14.96 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 10,762 shares for $14.46 each. As a result, the insider received 155,619 and left with 402,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.14B and an Enterprise Value of 3.83B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $19.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTEN traded on average about 4.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.62M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.71M with a Short Ratio of 15.71M, compared to 16.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PTEN is 0.32, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $781.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $787.6M to a low estimate of $770.9M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.24M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.45M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.91M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.