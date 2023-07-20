Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PEN

After finishing at $314.54 in the prior trading day, Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) closed at $302.36, down -3.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725597 shares were traded. PEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $319.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $301.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $375.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Elsesser Adam sold 9,666 shares for $322.98 per share. The transaction valued at 3,121,956 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Roberts Johanna sold 900 shares of PEN for $306,162 on Jul 03. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 65,437 shares after completing the transaction at $340.18 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Sarna Surbhi, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27 shares for $341.45 each. As a result, the insider received 9,219 and left with 2,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.57B and an Enterprise Value of 11.60B. As of this moment, Penumbra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1843.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 118.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 79.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 267.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEN has reached a high of $348.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 322.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 256.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 367.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 430.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.4M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 13.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $253.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.15M to a low estimate of $251.56M. As of the current estimate, Penumbra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.34M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.06M, an increase of 26.30% over than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $273M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.13M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.