Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) was $67.93 for the day, down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $68.76. On the day, 1566325 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Rondeau Christopher bought 10,000 shares for $64.98 per share. The transaction valued at 649,850 led to the insider holds 36,305 shares of the business.

Simmons Jennifer sold 15 shares of PLNT for $1,166 on Apr 10. The Div President, Corp Stores now owns 6,706 shares after completing the transaction at $77.73 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Simmons Jennifer, who serves as the Div President, Corp Stores of the company, sold 86 shares for $74.05 each. As a result, the insider received 6,368 and left with 6,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.77B and an Enterprise Value of 7.64B. As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $85.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.34.

Shares Statistics:

PLNT traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PLNT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 3.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $264M to a low estimate of $243M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.44M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.13M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $280.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $936.77M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.