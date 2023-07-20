Prologis Inc. (PLD)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed at $122.78 in the last session, down -0.98% from day before closing price of $124.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3593115 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLD now has a Market Capitalization of 113.38B and an Enterprise Value of 138.08B. As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $138.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLD traded on average about 3.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 923.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 920.47M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.78M, compared to 12.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PLD is 3.48, which was 3.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 54.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $54.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.14B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.