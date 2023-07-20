Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Stock Price Peaks at $5.0000 During Trading

The closing price of Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) was $4.96 for the day, up 0.20% from the previous closing price of $4.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515682 shares were traded. ROVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9250.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when TURNER BRENTON R. sold 17,804 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,022 led to the insider holds 1,175,046 shares of the business.

TURNER BRENTON R. sold 2,196 shares of ROVR for $10,992 on Jun 13. The President & COO now owns 1,175,046 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, TURNER BRENTON R., who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,018 and left with 1,175,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROVR now has a Market Capitalization of 913.73M and an Enterprise Value of 685.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -140.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROVR has reached a high of $5.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3343.

Shares Statistics:

ROVR traded an average of 906.73K shares per day over the past three months and 655.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.04M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROVR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.65M to a low estimate of $51.4M. As of the current estimate, Rover Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.37M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.89M, an increase of 26.90% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.01M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.19M and the low estimate is $244.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.