Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Stock Closes down -2.49% on Wednesday Trading

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed the day trading at $59.86 down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $61.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2137485 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when SCHUELKE KATHERINE sold 3,487 shares for $62.09 per share. The transaction valued at 216,508 led to the insider holds 28,658 shares of the business.

Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares of STX for $2,544,867 on Feb 01. The EVP, Operations and Technology now owns 30,360 shares after completing the transaction at $69.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STX now has a Market Capitalization of 12.40B and an Enterprise Value of 17.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $83.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STX traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STX traded about 1.72M shares per day. A total of 207.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.07M with a Short Ratio of 9.07M, compared to 10M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Dividends & Splits

STX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.5 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.63B, an estimated decrease of -35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, a decrease of -16.90% over than the figure of -$35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.64B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.