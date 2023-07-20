Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Records 0.83 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.6281 High

After finishing at $2.31 in the prior trading day, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) closed at $2.33, up 0.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831231 shares were traded. SFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6281 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Venkata Maruthi JD bought 57,423 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 75,109 led to the insider holds 1,974,059 shares of the business.

Venkata Maruthi JD bought 5,135 shares of SFT for $6,911 on Apr 13. The 10% Owner now owns 1,917,240 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Venkata Maruthi JD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 604 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 837 and left with 1,916,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFT now has a Market Capitalization of 39.51M and an Enterprise Value of 201.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $15.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5074.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 187.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.63M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.16 and a low estimate of -$2.16, while EPS last year was -$6.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.26, with high estimates of -$2.26 and low estimates of -$2.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.41 and -$9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.41. EPS for the following year is -$4.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$8.31.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $59.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.5M to a low estimate of $57M. As of the current estimate, Shift Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.73M, an estimated decrease of -73.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.61M, a decrease of -55.10% over than the figure of -$73.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.75M, down -60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $424M and the low estimate is $377.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.