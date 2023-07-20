Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17113662 shares were traded. SWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2357.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.83B and an Enterprise Value of 10.93B. As of this moment, Southwestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $8.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWN traded 21.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 61.42M with a Short Ratio of 61.42M, compared to 59.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $909.84M. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $4.14B, an estimated decrease of -68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, a decrease of -27.20% over than the figure of -$68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15B, down -57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.84B and the low estimate is $4.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.