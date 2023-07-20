Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Stock Closes down -6.03% on Wednesday Trading

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) closed the day trading at $31.35 down -6.03% from the previous closing price of $33.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942541 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SQSP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Casalena Anthony sold 50,481 shares for $31.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,567,435 led to the insider holds 4,672,211 shares of the business.

Casalena Anthony sold 57,483 shares of SQSP for $1,771,051 on Jul 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,722,692 shares after completing the transaction at $30.81 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Casalena Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 39,003 shares for $29.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,134,597 and left with 4,780,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 4.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $34.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SQSP traded about 738.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SQSP traded about 546.21k shares per day. A total of 134.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.74M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 4.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $243.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245M to a low estimate of $242.33M. As of the current estimate, Squarespace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $212.7M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.88M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.67M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $974.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $980.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.97M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.