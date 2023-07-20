Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) closed at $4.50 down -6.44% from its previous closing price of $4.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 915486 shares were traded. SLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Standard Lithium Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLI now has a Market Capitalization of 783.39M and an Enterprise Value of 714.83M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLI is 2.34, which has changed by -1,727.94% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLI has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9264.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLI has traded an average of 643.55K shares per day and 547.65k over the past ten days. A total of 168.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.88M. Insiders hold about 6.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 10.44M on May 30, 2023.