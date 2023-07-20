Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock Closes down -0.37% on Wednesday Trading

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) closed the day trading at $32.54 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $32.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646998 shares were traded. SHOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHOO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $42 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Frieders Karla sold 5,000 shares for $34.15 per share. The transaction valued at 170,731 led to the insider holds 120,542 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 58,000 shares of SHOO for $1,992,010 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 741,041 shares after completing the transaction at $34.34 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, LYNCH ROSE PEABODY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,857 shares for $34.63 each. As a result, the insider received 98,924 and left with 16,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.47B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, Steven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has reached a high of $37.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHOO traded about 922.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHOO traded about 651.97k shares per day. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.03M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 5.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Dividends & Splits

SHOO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for SHOO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $457.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $468M to a low estimate of $432M. As of the current estimate, Steven Madden Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $532.68M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.15M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $535.33M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.