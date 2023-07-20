Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Stock Closes down -3.20% on Wednesday Trading

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) closed the day trading at $0.88 down -3.20% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0291 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526054 shares were traded. SNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNPX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.60 and its Current Ratio is at 28.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when TUCHMAN ALAN J sold 27,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 31,641 led to the insider holds 33,000 shares of the business.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT sold 27,000 shares of SNPX for $31,641 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 33,198 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Singer William S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 31,641 and left with 33,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNPX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.48M and an Enterprise Value of -26.58M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPX has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4432.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNPX traded about 629.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNPX traded about 3.75M shares per day. A total of 7.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.65M. Insiders hold about 10.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 36.41k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.