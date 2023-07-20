Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) closed at $49.11 in the last session, down -8.10% from day before closing price of $53.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855465 shares were traded. TGLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Energy Holding Corp sold 2,300,000 shares for $41.06 per share. The transaction valued at 94,449,500 led to the insider holds 24,628,108 shares of the business.

Energy Holding Corp bought 519,412 shares of TGLS for $21,950,351 on Mar 09. The 10% Owner now owns 26,928,108 shares after completing the transaction at $42.26 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Daes Jose M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 275,810 shares for $42.26 each. As a result, the insider received 11,655,731 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGLS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.34B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, Tecnoglass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS has reached a high of $54.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGLS traded on average about 493.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TGLS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 912.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 696.47k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TGLS is 0.36, which was 0.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.84.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $208.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $227M to a low estimate of $192.77M. As of the current estimate, Tecnoglass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.12M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.88M, an increase of 29.50% over than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $860M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $832.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $844.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $716.57M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $919.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.9M and the low estimate is $908.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.