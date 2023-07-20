Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was $291.26 for the day, down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $293.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134062908 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $299.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $289.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 157.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $265 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Taneja Vaibhav sold 4,000 shares for $278.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,113,440 led to the insider holds 104,504 shares of the business.

Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares of TSLA for $1,045,125 on Jul 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 197,540 shares after completing the transaction at $278.70 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Zhu Xiaotong, who serves as the SVP, Automotive of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $276.35 each. As a result, the insider received 690,875 and left with 62,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 923.15B and an Enterprise Value of 906.32B. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $314.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 231.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.83.

Shares Statistics:

TSLA traded an average of 137.43M shares per day over the past three months and 115.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 95.63M with a Short Ratio of 95.63M, compared to 91.19M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $4.79, with 30 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.38B to a low estimate of $22.3B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93B, an estimated increase of 44.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.36B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $44.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.5B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.64B and the low estimate is $111.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.