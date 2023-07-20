The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Stocks Hit Low of $7.09 Before Closing at $7.15

In the latest session, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) closed at $7.15 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $7.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3027965 shares were traded. GEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The GEO Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on November 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $14 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL sold 4,800 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 36,013 led to the insider holds 17,896 shares of the business.

Black James H. sold 12,837 shares of GEO for $107,253 on May 17. The SVP & Pres, Secure Services now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.36 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Black James H., who serves as the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $10.99 each. As a result, the insider received 32,970 and left with 6,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEO now has a Market Capitalization of 901.07M and an Enterprise Value of 2.81B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEO has traded an average of 2.03M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 121.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.69M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.53M with a Short Ratio of 19.53M, compared to 24.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 22.37%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 21, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.57M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $619.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.94M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.