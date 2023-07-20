The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $1.70 in the prior trading day, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $1.71, up 0.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579793 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HNST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Rexing Rick sold 9,961 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 16,535 led to the insider holds 460,757 shares of the business.

Hoyt Janis sold 8,755 shares of HNST for $14,533 on Jul 03. The Chief People Officer now owns 448,798 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Sheehey Brendan, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 4,381 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 7,272 and left with 415,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HNST now has a Market Capitalization of 159.77M and an Enterprise Value of 183.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4768.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 3.66M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $79.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $75.2M. As of the current estimate, The Honest Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.49M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.05M, a decrease of -3.00% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.65M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355M and the low estimate is $338.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.