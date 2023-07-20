The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Records 4.51% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) was $2.55 for the day, up 4.51% from the previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525380 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 565.58M and an Enterprise Value of 727.23M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 364.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEV is 2.11, which has changed by -4,990.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3232.

Shares Statistics:

LEV traded an average of 779.17K shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.40M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.84M, compared to 9.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.91M, up 113.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $550.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879.5M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 84.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.