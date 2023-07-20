The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs WMB

After finishing at $33.34 in the prior trading day, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) closed at $33.32, down -0.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5400522 shares were traded. WMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Hallam Scott A. sold 7,193 shares for $33.00 per share. The transaction valued at 237,369 led to the insider holds 226,973 shares of the business.

Hallam Scott A. sold 7,194 shares of WMB for $230,208 on Jun 28. The SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex now owns 234,166 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Hallam Scott A., who serves as the SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex of the company, sold 7,194 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 223,014 and left with 241,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMB now has a Market Capitalization of 40.59B and an Enterprise Value of 64.56B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMB has reached a high of $35.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WMB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.39M with a Short Ratio of 24.39M, compared to 20.48M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.72, compared to 1.79 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.14. The current Payout Ratio is 81.00% for WMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10000:8152 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.08B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, The Williams Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.96B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.6B and the low estimate is $11.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.