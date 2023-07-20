There is a good chance Zuora Inc. (ZUO) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Zuora Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.95, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718641 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZUO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 13, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Traube Robert J. sold 17,975 shares for $10.46 per share. The transaction valued at 187,979 led to the insider holds 60,509 shares of the business.

Traube Robert J. sold 57,281 shares of ZUO for $577,140 on Jul 05. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 76,047 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, McElhatton Todd, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38,323 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 386,127 and left with 177,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZUO traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 846.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 3.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $108.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109M to a low estimate of $108.64M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.78M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.09M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.55M and the low estimate is $476.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.