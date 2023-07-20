This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) closed the day trading at $53.99 up 1.75% from the previous closing price of $53.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2397870 shares were traded. REXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REXR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Schwimmer Howard sold 35,505 shares for $55.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,986,093 led to the insider holds 50,862 shares of the business.

Lanzer David E. sold 16,778 shares of REXR for $975,891 on Mar 14. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $58.16 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Schwimmer Howard, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-President of the company, sold 15,350 shares for $65.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,001,856 and left with 52,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REXR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.85B and an Enterprise Value of 12.98B. As of this moment, Rexford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REXR has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REXR traded about 1.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REXR traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 195.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.22M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REXR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.43M with a Short Ratio of 13.43M, compared to 12.6M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Dividends & Splits

REXR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.52, up from 1.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $196.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.84M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.99M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $205M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $846.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $801.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.2M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $950.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $814M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.