Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) closed at $3.88 down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086721 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on June 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.80 from $3 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.27B and an Enterprise Value of 6.10B. As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $4.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8398.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UGP has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.88M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 2.28M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UGP is 0.13, from 0.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 172.60% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.79B to a low estimate of $5.55B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $7.51B, an estimated decrease of -24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.84B, a decrease of -15.20% over than the figure of -$24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.32B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.46B, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.75B and the low estimate is $23.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.