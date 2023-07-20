UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs UMH

After finishing at $16.03 in the prior trading day, UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) closed at $16.18, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657392 shares were traded. UMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UMH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when LANDY DANIEL O. bought 64 shares for $15.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000 led to the insider holds 69,992 shares of the business.

LANDY SAMUEL A bought 64 shares of UMH for $1,000 on Jul 17. The President and CEO now owns 10,745 shares after completing the transaction at $15.62 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, LANDY SAMUEL A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 64 shares for $15.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000 and bolstered with 849,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMH now has a Market Capitalization of 983.42M and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMH has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 410.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 411.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.68M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UMH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UMH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.81, compared to 0.82 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $54.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.16M to a low estimate of $52.65M. As of the current estimate, UMH Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.22M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.08M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.66M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $195.78M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.06M and the low estimate is $213.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.