Understanding Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $5.49 up 3.78% from its previous closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30813722 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 412.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hickenlooper Robin S sold 11,000 shares for $3.81 per share. The transaction valued at 41,910 led to the insider holds 94,765 shares of the business.

Salen Kristina sold 14,207 shares of SIRI for $53,134 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 129,053 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Salen Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 288,568 and left with 93,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 21.24B and an Enterprise Value of 31.06B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIRI has traded an average of 16.94M shares per day and 17.28M over the past ten days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 634.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 219.45M with a Short Ratio of 219.45M, compared to 206.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 34.45%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 0.10, from 0.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.