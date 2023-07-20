Understanding T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s financial health through ratios

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed the day trading at $137.58 down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $138.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4845785 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Freier Jon sold 15,000 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,100,000 led to the insider holds 190,901 shares of the business.

CLAURE RAUL MARCELO sold 192,600 shares of TMUS for $25,039,926 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 1,844,088 shares after completing the transaction at $130.01 per share. On May 23, another insider, Katz Michael J., who serves as the President, MIX of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $140.93 each. As a result, the insider received 493,255 and left with 125,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 165.08B and an Enterprise Value of 270.57B. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMUS traded about 6.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMUS traded about 4.22M shares per day. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 544.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.31M with a Short Ratio of 24.31M, compared to 29.14M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.33 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.16. EPS for the following year is $9.73, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.01 and $7.81.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $19.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.86B to a low estimate of $18.98B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.7B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.71B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.48B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.57B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.98B and the low estimate is $80.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.