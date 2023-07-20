Update from Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $256.32 in the prior trading day, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) closed at $254.90, down -0.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1439507 shares were traded. BDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $257.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $254.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 558.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Byrd Richard sold 1,421 shares for $248.60 per share. The transaction valued at 353,261 led to the insider holds 4,119 shares of the business.

Polen Thomas E Jr sold 9,500 shares of BDX for $2,518,735 on Aug 15. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 28,878 shares after completing the transaction at $265.13 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Hickey David, who serves as the EVP & President, Life Sciences of the company, sold 475 shares for $265.00 each. As a result, the insider received 125,875 and left with 3,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDX now has a Market Capitalization of 72.40B and an Enterprise Value of 88.63B. As of this moment, Becton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has reached a high of $269.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 253.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 893.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BDX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BDX’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.56, compared to 3.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 66.30% for BDX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3 and a low estimate of $2.79, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.47, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.34 and $12.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.21. EPS for the following year is $13.73, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.2 and $13.41.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9B to a low estimate of $4.74B. As of the current estimate, Becton Dickinson and Company’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.06B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.02B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.63B and the low estimate is $20.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.