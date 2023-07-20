URI (United Rentals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) closed at $460.49 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $464.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650812 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $469.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $456.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Rentals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 328.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Grace William E. sold 725 shares for $359.63 per share. The transaction valued at 260,733 led to the insider holds 6,520 shares of the business.

Flannery Matthew John sold 12,000 shares of URI for $5,735,930 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 101,276 shares after completing the transaction at $477.99 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Asplund Dale A, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,392 shares for $436.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5,842,415 and left with 19,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URI now has a Market Capitalization of 31.65B and an Enterprise Value of 44.06B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $481.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $256.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 391.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 376.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, URI has traded an average of 922.96K shares per day and 752.14k over the past ten days. A total of 69.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for URI is 5.92, from 1.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.39 and a low estimate of $7.45, while EPS last year was $7.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.16, with high estimates of $12.95 and low estimates of $9.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.8 and $36.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $39.46. EPS for the following year is $42.32, with 22 analysts recommending between $51.02 and $33.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, an increase of 20.70% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.55B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.43B and the low estimate is $13.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.