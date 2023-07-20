Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)

In the latest session, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed at $83.69 up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $83.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552131 shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.79.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Concentrix Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Fogarty Jane bought 400 shares for $82.85 per share. The transaction valued at 33,140 led to the insider holds 5,217 shares of the business.

Hayley Kathryn bought 300 shares of CNXC for $25,179 on Jul 03. The Director now owns 2,155 shares after completing the transaction at $83.93 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $136.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,363,052 and left with 15,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.36B and an Enterprise Value of 6.33B. As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $151.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNXC has traded an average of 463.85K shares per day and 520.05k over the past ten days. A total of 51.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.39M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 1.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNXC is 1.10, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.01, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.43 and $9.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.19. EPS for the following year is $11.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $11.12 and $10.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Concentrix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.59B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, a decrease of -7.90% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.24B and the low estimate is $6.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.