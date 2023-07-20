WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock Price Peaks at $48.58 During Trading

The closing price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) was $47.61 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $48.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288821 shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Shanks Sally J sold 10,541 shares for $47.08 per share. The transaction valued at 496,308 led to the insider holds 23,932 shares of the business.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY sold 100,000 shares of WSC for $4,718,260 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 2,497,235 shares after completing the transaction at $47.18 per share. On May 02, another insider, Soultz Bradley Lee, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $44.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 223,100 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSC now has a Market Capitalization of 9.63B and an Enterprise Value of 12.73B. As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $53.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.98.

Shares Statistics:

WSC traded an average of 1.92M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 206.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.30M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.42% stake in the company. Shares short for WSC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.99M with a Short Ratio of 9.99M, compared to 8.6M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $595.47M to a low estimate of $568.2M. As of the current estimate, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $581.64M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.3M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $633.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.