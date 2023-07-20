Wingstop Inc. (WING) Decline -2.77% in Day Trading, Closes at $187.13

The price of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $187.13 in the last session, down -2.77% from day before closing price of $192.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507444 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WING’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $187 from $183 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skipworth Michael sold 4,910 shares for $208.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,311 led to the insider holds 19,242 shares of the business.

MCDONALD WESLEY S sold 1,500 shares of WING for $309,975 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,310 shares after completing the transaction at $206.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Anand Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 862 shares for $173.21 each. As a result, the insider received 149,311 and left with 3,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 6.12B. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 75.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $223.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 196.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WING traded on average about 602.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 2.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, which was 0.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $103.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $96.88M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.78M, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.73M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.52M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $487.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519M and the low estimate is $471.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.