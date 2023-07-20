Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Stock Price Peaks at $21.35 During Trading

The closing price of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) was $20.69 for the day, down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $20.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964410 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPOF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Geisler Anthony sold 17,703 shares for $16.67 per share. The transaction valued at 295,137 led to the insider holds 316,665 shares of the business.

Geisler Anthony sold 13,627 shares of XPOF for $341,832 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 334,368 shares after completing the transaction at $25.08 per share. On May 25, another insider, Luna Sarah, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,857 shares for $25.20 each. As a result, the insider received 97,203 and left with 270,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPOF now has a Market Capitalization of 681.50M and an Enterprise Value of 961.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $33.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.72.

Shares Statistics:

XPOF traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.62M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.39M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.54% and a Short% of Float of 18.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.5M to a low estimate of $70.5M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.56M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.86M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.95M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.21M and the low estimate is $333.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.