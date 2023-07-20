Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $32.43 in the prior trading day, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed at $34.46, up 6.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7708394 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZION by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $30 from $37 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Huang Claire A bought 18,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 360,378 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Robinson Rebecca K bought 10,000 shares of ZION for $203,780 on May 04. The Executive Vice President now owns 10,360 shares after completing the transaction at $20.38 per share. On May 04, another insider, Huang Claire A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,904 and bolstered with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZION now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10B. As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.69M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Jun 29, 2023 were 21.74M with a Short Ratio of 21.74M, compared to 13.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.68% and a Short% of Float of 17.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ZION’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.02. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $758.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $796M to a low estimate of $735.6M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.84M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $903.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $2.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.