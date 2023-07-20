ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Records -0.35% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) was $28.85 for the day, down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $28.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6665780 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 10,000 shares for $25.46 per share. The transaction valued at 254,600 led to the insider holds 1,185,565 shares of the business.

Hays Joseph Christopher sold 30,000 shares of ZI for $794,733 on Jun 20. The Pres, Chief Operating Officer now owns 551,456 shares after completing the transaction at $26.49 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Schuck Henry, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,000,000 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 53,046,114 and left with 10,288,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.61B and an Enterprise Value of 12.30B. As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZI is 0.95, which has changed by -2,778.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,417.30% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $51.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.00.

Shares Statistics:

ZI traded an average of 5.97M shares per day over the past three months and 4.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.62M with a Short Ratio of 18.62M, compared to 8.93M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $311.94M to a low estimate of $310M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.1M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.79M, an increase of 17.00% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.