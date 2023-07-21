22 analysts offer recommendations for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock

The price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $94.93 in the last session, down -3.74% from day before closing price of $98.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411000 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $85 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Zanotti Katherine S sold 3,027 shares for $90.51 per share. The transaction valued at 273,974 led to the insider holds 64,629 shares of the business.

Doyle James Edward sold 1,402 shares of EXAS for $126,895 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 54,110 shares after completing the transaction at $90.51 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Herriott James, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 117,000 and left with 7,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAS now has a Market Capitalization of 17.12B and an Enterprise Value of 18.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -61.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $100.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXAS traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 180.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.70M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.88M, compared to 9.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $600.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $610.4M to a low estimate of $585.2M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $521.64M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.2M, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $636M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.