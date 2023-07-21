24 analysts offer recommendations for Lennar Corporation (LEN) stock

The price of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed at $126.15 in the last session, down -3.52% from day before closing price of $130.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2659179 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Banse Amy bought 165 shares for $121.29 per share. The transaction valued at 20,013 led to the insider holds 165 shares of the business.

BESSETTE DIANE J sold 10,790 shares of LEN for $1,310,553 on Jun 22. The VP/CFO/Treasurer now owns 270,556 shares after completing the transaction at $121.46 per share. On May 15, another insider, McCall Jeffrey Joseph, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $113.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,132,050 and left with 151,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 35.82B and an Enterprise Value of 36.53B. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $133.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEN traded on average about 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 284.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.92M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 6.93M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LEN is 1.50, which was 1.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.73 and a low estimate of $3.34, while EPS last year was $5.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.08, with high estimates of $4.49 and low estimates of $3.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.16 and $11.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.62. EPS for the following year is $13.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $16.19 and $11.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.01B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.37B, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.28B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.35B and the low estimate is $30.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.