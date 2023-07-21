Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Stock Closes down -2.38% on Thursday Trading

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) closed the day trading at $21.78 down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $22.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735634 shares were traded. SLRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLRN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Westlake BioPartners Fund II, bought 1,250,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500,000 led to the insider holds 9,790,729 shares of the business.

SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 1,250,000 shares of SLRN for $22,500,000 on May 09. The Director now owns 9,790,729 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,000 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLRN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.83B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLRN has reached a high of $25.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLRN traded about 878.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLRN traded about 423.97k shares per day. A total of 97.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.77M. Shares short for SLRN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 2.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.43% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.67 and -$10.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$3.23.